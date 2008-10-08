Afro Samurai Dinner Theatre, Minus Dinner... and Theatre

The sudden appearance of a fro-stachioed samurai on the stage during Namco-Bandai's presentation this morning of Afro Samurai was met with such surprise and bewilderment that everyone seemed to be frozen for a moment. And then he was joined by a trio of ninja, kicking off a six minute long performance by the four that involved much sword waggling, mismatched sound effects and blurry visuals. It was sort of like a live action Wii game.

After wrapping up their sword play, the group performed a traditional Japanese blessing that involved cutting things with swords and shouting by everyone, including the press audience. Sword blessing and shouts above. Live Action Fro on the jump.