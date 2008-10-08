Afro Samurai Dinner Theatre, Minus Dinner... and Theatre

The sudden appearance of a fro-stachioed samurai on the stage during Namco-Bandai's presentation this morning of Afro Samurai was met with such surprise and bewilderment that everyone seemed to be frozen for a moment. And then he was joined by a trio of ninja, kicking off a six minute long performance by the four that involved much sword waggling, mismatched sound effects and blurry visuals. It was sort of like a live action Wii game.
After wrapping up their sword play, the group performed a traditional Japanese blessing that involved cutting things with swords and shouting by everyone, including the press audience. Sword blessing and shouts above. Live Action Fro on the jump.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink