Akihabara DSi Pre-Orders TBA

Just yesterday Nintendo announced its latest DS iteration, the DSi. And today, the DSi pre-order fliers are popping up at the Sofmap in Akihabara. Says the flier:

Pressing announcement! On November 11th, the new model is finally arriving!
New DS Nintendo DSi Price ¥18,900
At last, the new model has finally been arrived!! The screen is lighter and a little bigger, and there's even an embedded camera! A SD card slot! These modifications seem fun!

Oh goody! Thing is, the Sofmap flier goes on to put the pre-order date as TBA.

「緊急発表！ニンテンドーDSi」　予約は未定 [Akiba Blog]

