Alan Wake Returns In Brand New Cinematic Trailer



Remedy Entertainment's "psychological action thriller" Alan Wake may continue to be a no-show at massive gaming events like E3 and Tokyo Game Show, but the new cinematic trailer released today proves that the Xbox 360 and Windows Vista (grrr...) only title is still in the works. Sure, the knees may be sharp, the valleys may be uncanny and the development may be worrisomely bumpy at times, but we're still excited to see Mr. Wake suffer. Logo's snazzy too!