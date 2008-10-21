Alpha Protocol Trailer Speaks To Me

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The best thing about this tiny little teaser-ish trailer for Sega's spy-action title Alpha Protocol? Looking back over my life, they could have played this clip before I started any job I've ever had and it would be completely appropriate. This business changes you. You never know who to trust. Do they really want regular tacos, or do they want tacos supreme? I couldn't tell you Mike. Also of note, almost every job I have ever had ended with me standing on the upper floor of a skyscraper with broken windows as a combat helicopter flies by. It's uncanny.

