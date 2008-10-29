Amazon Gold Boxes The PlayStation 3 Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow at 12 AM PST (6pm AEST Friday) — or midnight tonight if you prefer — Amazon will be featuring a series of Gold Box deals featuring nothing but PlayStation 3 product. It works just like the last PS3 Gold Box event, with the first Deal of the Day hitting just after midnight, the next at 6 AM PST (12am AEST Saturday), then a new one every four hours.

The last time Amazon offered the deal, discounted versions of Gran Turismo 5 Prologue, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Devil May Cry 4 and Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction were snapped up within minutes. We'd suggest turning on one-click buying, should you be in pursuit of a deal.

All PS3 Gold Box Event [Amazon - thanks, Ted!]