Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Amazon Gold Boxes The PlayStation 3 Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow at 12 AM PST (6pm AEST Friday) — or midnight tonight if you prefer — Amazon will be featuring a series of Gold Box deals featuring nothing but PlayStation 3 product. It works just like the last PS3 Gold Box event, with the first Deal of the Day hitting just after midnight, the next at 6 AM PST (12am AEST Saturday), then a new one every four hours.

The last time Amazon offered the deal, discounted versions of Gran Turismo 5 Prologue, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Devil May Cry 4 and Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction were snapped up within minutes. We'd suggest turning on one-click buying, should you be in pursuit of a deal.

All PS3 Gold Box Event [Amazon - thanks, Ted!]

Comments

  • luis Guest

    the ps3 is the greatest console ever

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles