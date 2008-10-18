Amazon Has Some Interesting Far Cry 2 Merchandise

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ubisoft dropped us a line to let us know about Amazon's $10 Gift Card for ever pre-order of Far Cry 2 offer, but we found some of the other Far Cry 2-related items the website has listings for much more interesting. Did you know that Amazon is your one-stop shop for all of your flamethrower needs? Have you ever found yourself in need of a soldier for hire and a means to get him over the wall of an enemy compound located near an overhanging cliff? Done and done.

Of course all three items aren't available for sale yet, but I've signed up for notifications and have cleared out space in my apartment for flamethrower testing.

