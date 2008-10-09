Amazon Offers Persona 4 Social Link Expansion Pack

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Atlus fans are also big fans of Atlus swag, and you cannot get much more swaggy than the Persona 4 Social Link Expansion Pack. This limited edition bundle, available for pre-order now via Amazon.com or Amazon.ca for our brave Canadian Ice Spider Assault Teams, features four choice bits of Persona 4 memorabilia for the low price of $US29.99. The pack includes a Teddie Plushie, an extremely sexy Konohana Sakuya t-shirt, the "Side B" soundtrack CD, and a 2009 Calendar
you can mark all to hell when they finally announce a new Persona game for the PlayStation 3 *fingers crossed*. The pack will be shipping out December 9th along with the game, so you'll be able to seek comfort with Teddy hugs when things inevitably get weird.

