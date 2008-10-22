American McGee Tries, Tries Again

American McGee made Alice. Great game! Then he made a bunch of other games that weren't so great, and the industry kinda moved on. Hopes were high for his latest project - Grimm - but the game's neat premise and stylish visuals were let down by the fact it was bbooorrring. So hopes shouldn't be anywhere near as high for his next project, BaiJiu Racer, a casual MMO racing game (think KartRider) he's currently in the process of pitching. Basing his studio is China is obviously having an effect on the man, as he writes:

For one, it's the first Chinese cart racing game developed with an authentic and original Chinese art style, set in real-world locations, and featuring some of the funkiest racing vehicle designs the world has ever seen (inspiration coming from actual Chinese vehicles).

And...yeah.

