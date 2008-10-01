Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

American Site: It's Time To Talk New Wii (Out In 2011)

What, is there a sale on crystal balls this week? Or do people have DEPRESSION FEVER? Either way, we don't just have one story on the next next generation of consoles today, we have two. The second's from What They Play, where former 1UP man John Davison says "multiple sources in the game development and publishing community" have been talking to him about the next Wii. Which has the tentative name "Wii HD".

As you can tell by the name, it'll get Nintendo back in the graphics saddle by opting for HD visuals. There'll be a "greater emphasis" on digital delivery and backwards compatability. There'll again be an emphasis on the system's controller, rather than the system itself. And it'll be out no later than 2011.

This being 2008, and with the Wii having been out less than two years, this all gets filed in the "SOMETIME IN THE DISTANT FUTURE" file. And there's absolutely no way to confirm any of this. So for now, just hit the link below, soak it all up, imagine a world with a HD Zelda and try and come up with a better codename than "Wii HD".

New Wii due by 2011 [What They Play]

Comments

  • Migwel Guest

    H-Dii, Solved! I'm off to fix up africa.
    Bye.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles