An Intimate Evening With The PS3 Chatpad, Headset

The PlayStation 3's got two new peripherals coming up. One a snazzy new chatpad, one a snazzy new Bluetooth headset. Sure, we've seen both before, but we've seen them as press photos. Those can be kind of fuzzy, kind of smooth, kind of, well, fake. They don't show the real stuff. These do!
