Analyst: Sony May Never Break Even On PS3

DFC Intelligence president & senior technology analyst Wanda Meloni spoke at the GameON: Finance 2.0 conference in Toronto, weighing in the major console manufacturers' futures. According to a Gamasutra report from the event in Toronto, Meloni believes that Sony may never break even on the PlayStation 3 platform because of the losses incurred on each console sold.
We're unsure if Meloni was drinking the corporate Kool-Aid, factoring in the 10-year lifecycle Sony has planned for the hardware. Meloni also believes that Sony's slice of the console market share, at 67% during the PlayStation 2 era, will shrink to 50% or below.
GOF 2008: DFC Claims PS3 Unlikely to Break Even, PC Not Dying [Gamasutra]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink