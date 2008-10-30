Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Analyst: Sony May Never Break Even On PS3

DFC Intelligence president & senior technology analyst Wanda Meloni spoke at the GameON: Finance 2.0 conference in Toronto, weighing in the major console manufacturers' futures. According to a Gamasutra report from the event in Toronto, Meloni believes that Sony may never break even on the PlayStation 3 platform because of the losses incurred on each console sold.

We're unsure if Meloni was drinking the corporate Kool-Aid, factoring in the 10-year lifecycle Sony has planned for the hardware. Meloni also believes that Sony's slice of the console market share, at 67% during the PlayStation 2 era, will shrink to 50% or below.

GOF 2008: DFC Claims PS3 Unlikely to Break Even, PC Not Dying [Gamasutra]

