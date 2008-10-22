And The UK's Favourite Game Character Is...

In a poll marking the launch of this year's London Games Festival, more than 500 UK gamers voted for their favourite video game character of all time, and the results may shock you. Or they may not. Sonic the Hedgehog came out on top in the poll with a whopping 24%, which isn't all that surprising really. After all, despite his rash of bad games lately, Sonic is still a rambunctious little scamp, and if there's anything the UK likes it's rambunctious little scamps. Hell, they pretty much invented them over there.

Filling out the list we have Super Mario (none of this normal Mario bullshit) with 21%, Lara Croft with 16%, with Donkey Kong, Pac Man, Link, Max Payne (what?), Pikachu, Niko Belic, and Blanka taking up the rear. Hit the jump for the percentage breakdowns.

1. Sonic the Hedgehog (24 per cent)

2. Super Mario (21 per cent)

3. Lara Croft (Tomb Raider) (16 per cent)

4. Donkey Kong (11 per cent)

5. Pac Man (10 per cent)

6. Link (The Legend of Zelda) (5 per cent)

7. Max Payne (4 per cent)

8. Pikachu (Pokemon) (3 per cent)

9. Niko Belic (Grand Theft Auto series) (2 per cent)

10. Blanka (Street Fighter) (1 per cent)

Other (3 per cent)