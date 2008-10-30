Animal Crossing, WiiSpeak Bundle Confirmed

Those GameStop expo tipsters were right on the money: Nintendo are indeed releasing an Animal Crossing bundle for the holidays, which will see Animal Crossing: City Folk for the Wii bundled with the WiiSpeak microphone. How do we know this? Because it's on Amazon for $US69.99. And as you can see from the ratings and name-change above, Australia (and most likely Europe) will be getting the same deal. Click through for a bigger shot of the box.
