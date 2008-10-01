Animated Resident Evil Movie First Screening At TGS

At this year's Tokyo Game Show, Sony Pictures and Capcom will have the world premier of Resident Evil: Degeneration, an all new CG-animated feature film. It's being produced by Hiroyuki Kobayashi (associate producer of Resident Evil: Apocalypse and video game producer of Resident Evil 4 and Devil May Cry 4) and directed by Makoto Kamiya (special effects director of L: Change The World, Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All Out Attack). For those not attending TGS, the movie will also be shown at the New York City Horror Film Festival on November 13th and at a Fangoria-hosted screening on November 18th. Hit the jump for the full press release.

Sony Pictures and CAPCOM® Present an All New CG-Animated Feature Film, RESIDENT EVIL: DEGENERATION

World Premiere October 10th at Tokyo Game Show

North American Premiere November 13th at New York City Horror Film Festival

Fangoria-Sponsored West Coast Premiere in Los Angeles November 18th

CULVER CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Seven years after the destruction of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire are back as the war against the zombies rages on in RESIDENT EVIL: DEGENERATION, a co-production of CAPCOM Co., Ltd. (CAPCOM®) and Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan Co., Ltd. (SPEJ) based on the popular video game franchise.

Making its worldwide theatrical debut in Japan on October 18, 2008, RESIDENT EVIL: DEGENERATION will be exhibited in the US at the New York City Horror Film Festival on November 13th and at a screening in Los Angeles on November 18th hosted by Fangoria.

Produced by renown gaming producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi (associate producer of Resident Evil: Apocalypse and video game producer of Resident Evil® 4 and Devil May Cry® 4) and directed by Makoto Kamiya (special effects director of L: Change The World, Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All Out Attack), RESIDENT EVIL: DEGENERATION is a spectacular, CG-animated thrill-ride that takes the terrifying zombie action of the blockbuster Resident Evil franchise to a whole new level with jaw-dropping visual effects and heart-pounding suspense.

The "Umbrella Incident" that took place in Raccoon City ended with a missile attack ordered by the government intended to wipe out the deadly zombie virus. Following this catastrophe, the Umbrella Corporation's stock plummeted, bankrupting the business giant. Seven years later, at an airport in the Heartland of America, a commercial airliner unwittingly delivers some deadly cargo. Now, in an airport beginning to fill with the undead, the horrific disaster is about to repeat itself.

More information available at http://www.sonypictures.com/homevideo/residentevildegeneration/