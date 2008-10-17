Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Another Street Date Whomped: Fable 2

fable2-onsale.jpgThe Bioshock for PS3 street date wasn't such a big deal, as it certainly had the Xbox crew laughing about how long ago they finished it. Twice. But this one is a doozy. If you're keen to get a good run at Fable 2 a full week ahead of the pack, then hit your local K-Mart and hope for the best.

Linc sends us photographic proof of purchase that other tipsters could learn from. The box, the disc, and the receipt. I imagine you'll have until about lunchtime today if Microsoft decides to try and crack down on this one, or you'll see it in many more stores over the weekend if they don't. Either way, if you're eager, hit K-Mart now — particularly if it's K-Mart Innaloo. The authoritative evidence shot after the jump. [Thanks Linc!] fable-kmart.jpg

Comments

  • newguy2445 Guest

    Sweet, I'm going to go to all my local gamestores and see if I can get one early, I can barely wait 6 more days!

  • HotDamn! Guest

    Sooo...Linc! How's the game?

  • BenHH @Ben

    innaloo aye?
    i might go check them out today.
    anyone know if they still have it?

  • flamingdrongo Guest

    Yep.... got the last copy from Toowong in Bris. They only had 3 to start with. Thanks Kotaku.

  • Russ Guest

    It appears that NSW are missing out.. I've tried chatswood, Hornsby, Castle Hill and North Rocks. Lame!

  • Juggernautz Guest

    Staff at JB-HiFi have been specifically told not to sell the game until the 23rd. :(

  • Kade Guest

    It seems K Mart have broken the date everywhere. More people have posted receipts from NSW stores of K Mart now. Hopefully they move the date forward.

  • Chis Guest

    after i saw this i went to Kmart they said that they had it but couldnt sell it till the 23rd i also went 2 big W (same answer) JB (didnt have it) and target didnt have it either

  • iamgoret @Tarentagore

    I got mine from Toowong! K-mart geezer said it was the second last copy they have.

    I have a feeling someones going to get fired.

  • Dousatsu Guest

    Damn, Kmart Chadstone wouldn't sell me it and neither would JB. Jb said it was a $10,000 fine for giving games out early.

  • Winter_Soldier Guest

    Just got it from Kmart Toowong! Its awesome

  • AJ Guest

    If they have the Collectors Edition I'll definitely be cancelling my pre-order at JB's and get it there. (If JB's are willing to break their street date that is).

  • cronobreaker Guest

    Just picked up a copy at Target at Epping Plaza about 30 mins ago. They've got about another 5 or so on shelf.

  • Ado Guest

    Called K-Mart Innaloo, they told me the 23rd.

  • Russ Guest

    I just got a call from my local EB Games saying that if the street date gets broken then they will sell it to me. We need photo evidence people!!! He told me one sale wasn't enuogh for their Head Office to give them the go-ahead. They received their stock today.

  • Bora(bambamfn) Guest

    i got mine as soon as i read it on kotaku. been playing for few hours.. got videos up on youtube... possible spoilers

  • amassingham @aA

    Damn you all you Kmart Toowongers!
    That's my store you're shopping from!

  • Seamus Byrne Guest

    Photo evidence is right here in the story, Russ! There's the receipt! :-)

  • iamgoret @Tarentagore

    Creepy that all 3 people (including myself) who purchased it from Toowong, posted a comment here. Guess a shit load of people must read Kotaku.

  • Paul Guest

    Picked mine up from kmart kardinya, even got it priced matched to JB's advertised $79 :D
    Didn't have any CE's though.

  • AJ Guest

    JB in Perth said no go till the 24th. I said Kmart in Innaloo were selling it and he said they'd be in for some big ass fines as a result.

    Can anyone please confirm if Kmart has the collectors edition?

  • amassingham @aA

    I just called my local EB ( Toowong ), and they informed me that currently EB is sticking to the official release date. Kmart has apparently been busted and penalised and has stopped selling copies now. The Polite fellow on the phone told me that as soon as they're told they're allowed to release, they'll call all preorder-ers. ( looks like it'll simply be the official release date though ).

    Hope you kids who have it early enjoy it!

  • itsatrap @Pri

    Was just at Kmart Mt Ommaney, they've got 2 copies in.

