Another Street Date Whomped: Fable 2

The Bioshock for PS3 street date wasn't such a big deal, as it certainly had the Xbox crew laughing about how long ago they finished it. Twice. But this one is a doozy. If you're keen to get a good run at Fable 2 a full week ahead of the pack, then hit your local K-Mart and hope for the best.

Linc sends us photographic proof of purchase that other tipsters could learn from. The box, the disc, and the receipt. I imagine you'll have until about lunchtime today if Microsoft decides to try and crack down on this one, or you'll see it in many more stores over the weekend if they don't. Either way, if you're eager, hit K-Mart now — particularly if it's K-Mart Innaloo. The authoritative evidence shot after the jump. [Thanks Linc!]