Are The Beatles Coming to Rock Band 2 and Not Guitar Hero?

I just had an alert drop in my mailbox from MTV.

Apparently MTV Networks, owners of Harmonix, and Apple Corps Ltd, administrators of The Beatles releases of the 1960s, are holding a press conference tomorrow to make some announcement about an "exclusive agreement to develop a global music project."

The release lists a number of media contacts, including one of the main PR folks for Rock Band 2. This seems to back up what the Financial Times reported back in June. Though at the time it sounded like both Activision and Harmonix were wooing Apple Corps. Did Guitar Hero get the shaft or is another announcement, this one with Activision, hitting later this week? We'll update once we can needle out more official word.

Apple Corps Ltd. and MTV to Announce Exclusive Agreement to Develop Unprecedented Global Music Project

WHAT: Apple Corps Ltd. and MTV to announce an exclusive agreement to develop a global music project.

WHO: Jeff Jones, CEO of Apple Corps, Ltd.

Judy McGrath, Chairman and CEO of MTV Networks

Van Toffler, President of MTV Networks Music/Logo Group

WHEN: Thursday, October 30, 2008 2:00 pm UK Time, 10:00 am ET, 7:00 AM PT