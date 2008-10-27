Are The Interactive Australia 2009 Results 'Too Good'?

As commenter Duncan raises, I understand there are serious worries that things look TOO good for gamers in the results of the Interactive Australia 2009 Report. But the report's author, Jeffrey Brand, flagged the methodologies at the outset of today's launch and also discussed during the presentation how earlier concerns of bias could now be laid to rest as the trends from past reports (2005 & 2007) to this are very similar and in fact increasingly favourable which would make sense.

That said, I think we will still have to worry about those politicians who decide based on emotional lobby efforts instead of hard statistical evidence. Numbers like these can't help but look "wrong" if you still believe that games are simply toys for kids.

The money quote from Dr. Brand after the initial discussion of the methodology: "This is big audience research by any measure."

A more detailed run down of the methods, samples and statistical foundations after the jump. Oh, and one more sweet stat... 68% of all respondents identified as playing computer or video games. That's more the two in every three Australians.

UPDATE: Sample and methods details updated to reflect the much more detailed information supplied near the end of the report.