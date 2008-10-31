Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Are You Making Twisted Metal for PS3 - Yes or No? David Jaffe Says...

David Jaffe says bad words. That's okay, he says them well. He's also good at typing them, too. Speaking to Nottingham's GameCity festival via video link from his San Diego abode, Jaffe ended up having to to communicate with the audience through instant messenger due to sound problems. When one typed question asked Jaffe "Are you developing Twisted Metal for PS3 David — YES OR NO", the Twisted Metal light heartily replied:

We haven't announced anything yet... now FUCK OFF.

What can we say, Jaffe's a Renaissance cusser.

