Army of Two, The Movie, Oh Yes

Another game movie incoming. EA Montreal developer third person shooter Army of Two has been licensed for film to movie studio Universal. EA is attached as the film's producer, which is a first for the publisher. Scribe Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimate) will take writing duties, and producer Scott Stuber is also attached. He previously was attached to the Halo flick. Burns talks about the film version:

The ambiguity of these private military corporations lends weight to an intelligent thriller with relevance to what's going on in the world right now. You have contractors with their own agendas, and two guys whose friendship supersedes all the politics. I told EA right off the bat I wasn't a gamer, and that appealed to them because they didn't want to simply replicate the game.'

Army of Two is a string of EA film deals that includes licensing Mass Effect to producer Avi Arad and a Sims movie at Fox. Mass Effect movie, that we can see. But Army of Two? Really?

