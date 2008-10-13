Ars Certifies Dead Space's Scariness Cred

"Do yourself a favour when you get the game," writes Ben Kuchera at Ars Technica. "Make the room as dark as possible. Turn the sound system up. Allow yourself to be swept away in it."

"The game is scary," Kuchera says definitively. "You're having a good time, and then BAM! Something happens and you jump out of your seat."

You folks know me, I've been sweet on Dead Space for a while now, but I am not sure I can bring myself to play it in pitch black darkness. I blame my timidity on a conspiracy in my childhood involving Steven Spielberg, who made Poltergeist, Jack Valenti, the MPAA chief who rated it PG when Spielberg bitched and moaned about an R; and my father, for encouraging me to watch it, giving me insomnia for a week solid and turning every slightly scary flick since then into a pants-shitting experience.

I'll play Dead Space between 11 am and 3 pm, thank you. With someone else running the controller, so I can yell "No! Not in there! Don't go in there!" and actually have the character on the screen take my advice.

