Atari Accusing Non-Gamers Of P2P Piracy

Oh dear. Why is it that even when companies have a seemingly legitimate gripe about people copying their intellectual property they have such an uncanny knack for squandering any goodwill? Is it some kind of elaborate legal strategy?

Consumer research group Which was contacted by Gill and Ken Murdoch, from Scotland after the couple had been accused of illegally sharing the game Race07 by lawyers representing Atari. The couple told Which that they have never played a computer game in their lives.

Although the case was eventually dropped, Which say that hundreds of other innocent people may have received similar accusations.

Games firms 'catching' non-gamers [BBC News]