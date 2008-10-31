Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Atari Accusing Non-Gamers Of P2P Piracy

Oh dear. Why is it that even when companies have a seemingly legitimate gripe about people copying their intellectual property they have such an uncanny knack for squandering any goodwill? Is it some kind of elaborate legal strategy?

Consumer research group Which was contacted by Gill and Ken Murdoch, from Scotland after the couple had been accused of illegally sharing the game Race07 by lawyers representing Atari. The couple told Which that they have never played a computer game in their lives.

Although the case was eventually dropped, Which say that hundreds of other innocent people may have received similar accusations.

Games firms 'catching' non-gamers [BBC News]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles