Atlus Teases New DS Game Devil Survivor

Atlus is back with another Famitsu teaser ad. Last time, the company used the Japanese publication to announce Raidou Kuzunoha vs. Avadon King Announced. This week, Atlus announces new DS title Devil Survivor and hints that more will be announced about the game next week. According to NeoGAF, this title could very well be related to Atlus's popular Persona franchise. We'll know more in a week.

