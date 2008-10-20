Atomic Live 2008 Cosplay Final Video

Here's the final few minutes of the Atomic Live 2008 Cosplay competition, shot as a last second thought as there was some pretty good, and funny, work on show. The winner on the day was a very nice Altair from Assassin's Creed, and the runner up? I don't know if this joke has been busted out at a cosplay comp before, but it cracked me up. Todd, a geeky kinda guy, was dressed very much as himself with the costume entitled "A Girl On The Internet". Nice.