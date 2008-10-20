Atomic Live 2008 happened on Saturday, and I managed to get along for the afternoon side of the event. The crowd was pretty thick, and word from the Atomic team was the crowd had turned up from the moment doors opened. Seemed a good day was being had by all and sundry and the mix of serious gaming, from WGT to Timezone's Tekken 6 State Finals, with hardcore computing made for a very tody combo deal — nice to meet a few folks there on the day as well! That's me there with David Hollingworth, Editor of Atomic MPC. He's the one without the beard.
Atomic Live 2008: Quick Wrap
