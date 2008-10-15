Aussie Cops Find A PS2 Full Of Drugs

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Look, some laws down here, they're liberal. Like, if police cracked a PS2 open and found a mod chip? There'd be trouble in the US, but in Australia, no sweat. They're legal. But 3400 ecstasy tablets, that's going a little too far. Three men (two Canadians and a New Zealander) have been charged with smuggling, after the console - which was detected by Customs at Sydney airport then tracked - was confiscated at a house in Surfer's Paradise. If found guilty, they face a maximum punishment of $825,000 and/or life imprisonment.

Three charged over ecstasy hidden in mailed PlayStation [Courier Mail, via GamePolitics]

