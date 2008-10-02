Australia's first R18+ video game! Oh, they did wha... ?

Amazing news from tipster Josh, who picked up a copy of The Witcher Enhanced Edition and was overjoyed to discover it was actually Australia's first R18+ videogame! Or... maybe it was just a very unfortunate printing error? Has Atkinson changed his position yet? No?

OK. <so Atari stuffed it. But let us not look upon this as a silly error. Let us treat it as Atari's political challenge, a form of corporate civil disobedience. Enhanced? Absolutely! Well played, Atari! Buy your copy today and take this as a dream of things to come!

Anyone else with a copy of this illustrious 'Enhanced Edition'? [Thanks for the photos, Josh!]