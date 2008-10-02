Australia's first R18+ video game! Oh, they did wha... ?

Amazing news from tipster Josh, who picked up a copy of The Witcher Enhanced Edition and was overjoyed to discover it was actually Australia's first R18+ videogame! Or... maybe it was just a very unfortunate printing error? Has Atkinson changed his position yet? No?
OK. <so Atari stuffed it. But let us not look upon this as a silly error. Let us treat it as Atari's political challenge, a form of corporate civil disobedience. Enhanced? Absolutely! Well played, Atari! Buy your copy today and take this as a dream of things to come!
Anyone else with a copy of this illustrious 'Enhanced Edition'? [Thanks for the photos, Josh!]
UPDATE: Commenter 'philomglol' points out this is probably the rating for video content on the disc.
So it's not a mistake, just another good example of the farce that is the local rating system. R18+ rated video can slip under the radar on an MA15+ rated game disc because the game scrapes under the bar while the video is rated where it probably belongs. OK, nope, it was an error... thanks Leesa. Is this an example that helps our cause, or just muddies the waters?
This is cool - also catalogues for places like JB Hi Fi and K-Mart have also been putting R18+ ratings on certain games in their catalogues for a while too (I remember GTAIV in both stores catalogues having an R18 superimposed over the top of the covers) - sounds like their graphic designer wants to join in the debate too!