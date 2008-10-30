Awesome Mega Man Stop Motion Video

This Mega Man 9 fan tribute is a real work of art. Paper cut-outs are stop-motioned across real world objects arranged to form Mega Man-esque levels.

Actually, watching it back again it reminds me of a particularly creative LittleBigPlanet creation. The Oreo Cookie 'boss battle' is genius. Maybe this would be a good start point for Mega Man 10?

