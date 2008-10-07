Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Baby talk: Shay's off for a few days

If you're wondering where I've disappeared to, my wife's just had a baby. Good times in the Byrne household! I'll be going to ground for a few days while we get the family routine under control (the new arrival, Emily, is our second, so we have a two year old boy who also needs some attention). Of course, I've already been telling her about all the excitement of TGS... no, she never stood a chance of avoiding the geek side. See you all soon.

Comments

  • Darth Guybrush Guest

    Congratulations!

    0
  • Matthew Guest

    Congratulations and good luck! As a father of two myself, I know what you're getting into ;)

    0
  • Rowr Guest

    congrats dude

    0

