Baby talk: Shay's off for a few days

If you're wondering where I've disappeared to, my wife's just had a baby. Good times in the Byrne household! I'll be going to ground for a few days while we get the family routine under control (the new arrival, Emily, is our second, so we have a two year old boy who also needs some attention). Of course, I've already been telling her about all the excitement of TGS... no, she never stood a chance of avoiding the geek side. See you all soon.