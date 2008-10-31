Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Backtalk in EA's Forums, Get Banned From Your Games?

Maybe the Internet really is serious business - being banned from Electronic Arts' support forums may carry more serious consequences than previously thought.

According to a post in the Red Alert 3 forum by 'eeapoc' (Apparently, C&C Community Manager Aaron Kaufman) EA is implementing a new policy that will tie your forum login to your Master EA Account. If you get hit with the ban hammer for misbehaving in a forum, you could find that you are locked out of your purchased games as well.

"Your forum account will be directly tied to your Master EA Account, so if we ban you on the forums, you would be banned from the game as well since the login process is the same. And you'd actually be banned from your other EA games as well since its all tied to your account. So if you have SPORE and Red Alert 3 and you get yourself banned on our forums or in-game, well, your SPORE account would be banned to. It's all one in the same, so I strongly recommend people play nice and act mature."

"All in all, we expect people to come on here and abide by our ToS. We hate banning people, it makes our lives a lot tougher, but its what we have to do.

Those banned will stay banned, but like most other internet services, its not that hard to create a new fake e-mail account. However, its a lot harder to get a new serial key =)"

Neither the Forum Help or EA's Terms Of Use page list criteria for behaviour that may get you banned.

EA have been contacted for comment and we will update as soon as we hear word on whether the company really plans to take away your ability to play a game you purchased for not playing nice in a forum.

Comments

  • Brendan Guest

    lol what?

    Are they that fucking stupid that they don't know people will just go to megagames.com and download a crack in 3 seconds?

    This move does absolutely nothing, other than make them look like absolute retards in the face of their customers.

  • GaaaaaH Guest

    But Brendan, it "stops piracy"

  • DespeRado Guest

    "stops piracy"... Always good for a laugh... I've never liked EA, though they're games are good. But that's fucking shit! Oh no, A swore on a fourm, i may have pissed off 2 maybe 3 guys... I don't deserve MY $100 cd key i paid for to support you rather than download load it. Good idea EA

    By the way, $10s it fails in the nexst 1-2 months

  • Pwnification Guest

    Just use a proxy and they'll not going to be able to ban you since they're a moron. :) Just create new account and email on google and EA forum then you're on a "safe" zone.

  • Nepepiemeathy Guest

    I'm the only one in this world. Can please someone join me in this life? Or maybe death...

