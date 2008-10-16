Backwards Compatible PS3s Are Pricey

Now that the Tokyo Game Show is over, Game|Life's Chris Kohler is wandering the streets of Tokyo, looking at stuff. Stuff like Shibuya's Cafe Danmark, which he passed by Monday morning. During one of his Akihabara crawls, he spotted higher prices for used backwards compatible PLAYSTATION 3s. The 20GB and 60GB launch consoles were backwards compatible, but the feature has since been removed from the machines. At used game shop Trader, a second-hand 60GB with a "big scratch" is going for ¥56,800 (US$832). Quite happy to own a PS3 with backwards compatibility, and while Sony's business decision to remove b.c. is understandable, it's also a damn shame.

Want a Back-Compat PS3 in Tokyo? Pay Up [Game|Life]