Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Demo Goes Live

The latest entry in Rare's epic tale of bird meets bear is now available for download via Xbox Live Marketplace. The demo for Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts weighs in at 1.07GB of precious, precious hard disk space, and allows you to take control of the dynamic duo as they build vehicles and take on Jiggy challenges, or at least I am assuming it does, judging by the demo description.

Build awe-inspiring vehicles and tackle the Jiggy challenges in any way you see fit! Show your creations off over Xbox LIVE.

See? All kinds of vehicle building and challenge taking on to be had by all, two weeks in advance of the game's release. Enjoy!

Demo: Banjo Kazooie Nuts and Bolts [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

