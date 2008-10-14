Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Barack Obama Campaigns on Burnout Paradise

Don't look to video game Burnout Paradise for escapism from real life politics. Democratic candidate Barack Obama has in-game campaign billboard with a "Paid for Obama for President" tag on it. EA has confirmed that the advert was paid for by Obama:

Like most television, radio and print outlets, we accept advertising from credible political candidates. Like political spots on the television networks, these ads do not reflect the political policies of EA or the opinions of its development teams.

Politics in your games aside, it's certainly breaking new ground in how presidential campaigns are targeting voters. And why not, politicians have been using television and the internet to garner votes.

