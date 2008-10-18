Get ready speed addicts because we're getting closer to the release of Need For Speed: Undercover. We got a new trailer highlighting the new "Highway Battle Mode" for you guys which doesn't show much in terms of gameplay, but a high speed race on the freeway? That's always entertaining - in a Hollywood kind of way. You can expect to be emptying your wallets on November 18th in North America and November 21st in Europe.
Battle Out On The Highway, New Need For Speed: Undercover Trailer
