Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Battle Out On The Highway, New Need For Speed: Undercover Trailer


Get ready speed addicts because we're getting closer to the release of Need For Speed: Undercover. We got a new trailer highlighting the new "Highway Battle Mode" for you guys which doesn't show much in terms of gameplay, but a high speed race on the freeway? That's always entertaining - in a Hollywood kind of way. You can expect to be emptying your wallets on November 18th in North America and November 21st in Europe.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles