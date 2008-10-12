Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Bayonetta TGS Trailer Surprisingly High On Crotch Shots

Hairy crotch shots broadcast on twenty foot screens normally aren't kosher at Tokyo Game Show. But Platinum Games' TGS teaser for Bayonetta is loaded with 'em, thanks to a loophole that allows ladies who wear nothing but hair to straddle the camera without even the tiniest fraction of shame. The TGS peek is mostly pre-rendered stuff, a CG version of the level we saw at Games Convention. Looks ridiculously good even filmed off-screen, we think.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles