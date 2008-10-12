Bayonetta TGS Trailer Surprisingly High On Crotch Shots

Hairy crotch shots broadcast on twenty foot screens normally aren't kosher at Tokyo Game Show. But Platinum Games' TGS teaser for Bayonetta is loaded with 'em, thanks to a loophole that allows ladies who wear nothing but hair to straddle the camera without even the tiniest fraction of shame. The TGS peek is mostly pre-rendered stuff, a CG version of the level we saw at Games Convention. Looks ridiculously good even filmed off-screen, we think.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink