BBC: Media Molecule Already Making LittleBigPlanet Sequel

The BBC reports that even though the game hasn't hit shops, developer Media Molecule is already at work on a LittleBigPlanet sequel. What's more, Media Molecule is in talks with Sony to spin off LBP into comics, cartoons and toys — plus, the possibility of a LittleBigPlanet publishing platform for other IP's content.

Who wouldn't want a LittleBigPlanet movie? Bed sheets? Bubble bath? Sackboy lunch boxes all around!

Game on for British developers [BBC via VG247]