BBC: Media Molecule Already Making LittleBigPlanet Sequel

The BBC reports that even though the game hasn't hit shops, developer Media Molecule is already at work on a LittleBigPlanet sequel. What's more, Media Molecule is in talks with Sony to spin off LBP into comics, cartoons and toys — plus, the possibility of a LittleBigPlanet publishing platform for other IP's content.
Who wouldn't want a LittleBigPlanet movie? Bed sheets? Bubble bath? Sackboy lunch boxes all around!
What!? Oversaturation can destroy a good IP?
Can anyone say Mario? This little plumber has been milked for YEARS (Remember the Super Mario Bros. TV show) as well as a movie, anime and a WHOLE bunch of toys - - and dont sell me that Mario isnt selling as well as ever..