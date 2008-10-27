Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

BBC: Media Molecule Already Making LittleBigPlanet Sequel

The BBC reports that even though the game hasn't hit shops, developer Media Molecule is already at work on a LittleBigPlanet sequel. What's more, Media Molecule is in talks with Sony to spin off LBP into comics, cartoons and toys — plus, the possibility of a LittleBigPlanet publishing platform for other IP's content.

Who wouldn't want a LittleBigPlanet movie? Bed sheets? Bubble bath? Sackboy lunch boxes all around!

Game on for British developers [BBC via VG247]

  Poster Idol Guest

    What!? Oversaturation can destroy a good IP?
    Can anyone say Mario? This little plumber has been milked for YEARS (Remember the Super Mario Bros. TV show) as well as a movie, anime and a WHOLE bunch of toys - - and dont sell me that Mario isnt selling as well as ever..

