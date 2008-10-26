Because Zombies + Anything = More Awesomer

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Revealed on Gametrailers TV overnight — Call of Duty: World at War will feature a "zombie mode" that's unlocked once you complete the game. It's a four-player co-op mode pitting you against endless waves of Nazi undead. Man, that sounds cool just saying it. The mode features its own economy in which things like buying weapons as well as making barricades and moving obstacles cost money. Yes, flamethrowers are involved.

You have to go to Gametrailers to watch the whole thing, it's the last mark on the thing's progress bar, if you don't want to watch the whole show.

Producer Dan Bunting called it "total survival horror." Guess that means it won't be on the Wii version!

World War II, Zombies Too! [Gametrailers.com, thanks reader Zaaman]

Comments

  • Deviant Bone Guest

    I will be buying this game purely for this mode.

    0

