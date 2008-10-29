Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Bejeweled Twist Launches, Revolutionises Gem Swapping

One of PopCap Games biggest money makers got a sequel in Bejeweled Twist yesterday, with the gem swapping, colour matching king of casual games officially launching on PopCap's web site. You may not be excited, but the bean counters at PopCap and millions of cubicle-bound workers looking to shirk for just $US19.95 are psyched.

The gameplay gimmick that separates Beweled Twist from its Bejeweled precursors? Instead of swapping gems in a 2x1 space, you'll rotate them in a 2x2 square. Can you believe this was accomplished in just three years of development?

If sounds like your cup of tea, or the cup of tea of someone you deeply care about, hit up PopCap to download the thing now.

Bejeweled Twist [PopCap]

