Bethesda Nervous About Fallout 3 Review (What's YOUR Opinion?)

Fallout 3 is out. People seem to like it. The game press is giving the game good reviews so far, but developer Bethesda Softworks divulges it does get nervous about what reviewers think. Says Bethesda's Pete Hines, "We're never really sure how these [reviews]will turn out. So in general, we're always nervous/anxious." Hines goes on to say that it's not just the critics who matter, but also the opinions of those gamers who are purchasing the game with their own hard earned cash. So regular gamer people who have bought Fallout 3, put on your critic cap and feel free to let all know what you think.
well, i've been waiting for this game now for about a year. i was looking forward to a new fallout addition so much i even re-installed and beat fallout 1, 2, and tactics in the mean time, just to tide me over.
well the day finally came when it was released in Canada, i bought it immediately, and spent the rest of the day looking forward to starting it up.
WHY? WHY? why didnt i wait a day to check out the post-release reviews and forums!?
installed the game no problem, took forever, (but that just means its going to be great , right?)
well, i regret purchasing the game right away now, since i just learnt that the game is riddled with errors and glitches, mostly related to hardware clashes, driver clashes, and even everyday background programs are clashing
with fallout 3.
i am running the game above the minimum requirements, ive shut down all unessential programs (from task manager), and ive even tried praying... NOPE
for some reason or another my sound doesn't work, and i am frozen in place at my 'birthday party'.... if it didnt freeze up like that i'd even try to keep playing with no sound...
... but thats alot like paying $70 for a hotdog but only being able to eat the bun...
ive check almost 20 forums full of others with similar problem,s very few people can come up with a fixable solution, and those that have, it wont work for me...
so im kind of screwed, got me a $70 paper weight, i guess ill go back to playing fallout 2 again...