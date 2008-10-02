Big Nintendo Conference Starts Soon, Commence Hopes/Dreams

At 1:30pm Tokyo time (convert this to your own time here), Nintendo will be holding a big, fancy press event. Where something should be unveiled. But what, exactly? We should get a new DS. We might get a revival of an old franchise. We may (OK, probably won't) even hear something about a new Wii. We may get all of those things! Or none of them. Who knows! Why don't you stick around and find out. We'll be hanging on every word from the conference, and posting the news throughout the night. So grab a cup of tea and some chocolate biccies. Make yourself comfortable.