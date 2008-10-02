Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Big Nintendo Conference Starts Soon, Commence Hopes/Dreams

At 1:30pm Tokyo time (convert this to your own time here), Nintendo will be holding a big, fancy press event. Where something should be unveiled. But what, exactly? We should get a new DS. We might get a revival of an old franchise. We may (OK, probably won't) even hear something about a new Wii. We may get all of those things! Or none of them. Who knows! Why don't you stick around and find out. We'll be hanging on every word from the conference, and posting the news throughout the night. So grab a cup of tea and some chocolate biccies. Make yourself comfortable.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles