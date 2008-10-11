Bionic Commando Movie Is A Definite Possibility

Yup. Not a possible possibility. A definite possibility. Anyway, Capcom are good at two things. Making games, then exploiting the crap out of those games when they're done. So with Bionic Commando just about done, I figured I'd ask Ben Judd whether Capcom were planning on exploiting the crap out of Bionic Commando. Cartoons, movies, that sort of thing.
Yeah, sure. I mean, we've already got action figures and a comic book; movies are a definite possibility. Capcom are active IP holders, they do a lot of turning stuff into movies, so...yeah.
Far from a done deal, sure, but not far enough to stop you coming up with ridiculous casting ideas.
