Bioshock 2 Teaser Trailer, Right Here, Right Now

Boom Shanka! We've had the dodgy-DVD-taped-off-TV version of the teaser, as included at the end of BioShock on PS3, but now we have the genuine official release of the BioShock 2 Teaser. From here, 2K has given no additional details but we have been promised 'more info coming soon', so for now enjoy a better quality version of the tease.

