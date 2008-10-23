BioShock 2 Trailer, Now In Shimmering High Definition



It was kind of an anti-climax to see the first BioShock 2 trailer as a piece of user-generated s-s-shaky cam. Ruined the mood. The breezy ambience. So let's all pretend we never saw the shitty version, and instead, pretend this proper version of the trailer is all new. One thing's for sure seeing it in a higher resolution; that little sister's not so little anymore.