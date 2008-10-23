It was kind of an anti-climax to see the first BioShock 2 trailer as a piece of user-generated s-s-shaky cam. Ruined the mood. The breezy ambience. So let's all pretend we never saw the shitty version, and instead, pretend this proper version of the trailer is all new. One thing's for sure seeing it in a higher resolution; that little sister's not so little anymore.
BioShock 2 Trailer, Now In Shimmering High Definition
Comments
Theres something awfully phalic about the screen grab used on that video before you watch it...