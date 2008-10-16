BioShock PS3 isn't out in North America until October 21st, but publisher 2K is already releasing a patch. According to 2K community manager, the patch will include "a fix for an issue where large blocky pixels would show up whenever viewing the Bouncer and Elite Bouncer variants of the Big Daddy", and "an issue where white/discoloured bars would show up at the right and bottom sides of the screen during the plane crash / water scene at the beginning of the game." 2K does not have an exact date for the patch, but it needs to be first tested and cleared with Sony. 2K does not know if it will hit until after the game launches. Expect more details from 2K to come.
BioShock PS3 Already Getting A Patch
