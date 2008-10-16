Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Bioshock PS3 Getting Patched

Bioshock for the PS3 isn't even out yet, but already 2k has decided it needs some patch work. I haven't played the demo that came out a few weeks ago, but I know there has been reports of graphical issues, specifically pixels appearing on the Big Daddy. If you're dead set on the PS3 version, and you've already given Gamespot your money, there's still some hope.

An updated post on the 2K forums has outlined some of the improvements expected to be fixed in the game. 2K Community Manager Elizabeth Tobey says they're still working on the entire list, and that the patch itself still has to go through testing and certification, so there is no definitive release date yet. But don't expect the patch to be released until after the game hits retail next week. Click the jump for the short list of expected bug fixes so far.

- Fix for an issue where large blocky pixels would show up whenever viewing the Bouncer and Elite Bouncer variants of the Big Daddy.

- Fix for an issue where white/discoloured bars would show up at the right and bottom sides of the screen during the plane crash / water scene at the beginning of the game.

(2K Forums via Ripten)

