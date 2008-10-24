Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Bioshock Was Big Influence On Resident Evil 5, Says Kawata

Capcom's Masachika Kawata has admitted that Resident Evil 5 is heavily influenced by western-style gaming, placing particular emphasis on Bioshock.

"It's a classic game which really utilised the next gen power very well. The world is very strong and very believable, and the whole game was quite inspiring"

Speaking to Computer & Video Games, Kawata said that the decision to include proper co-op play was another borrowing from the West and that Capcom had "incorporated some other aspects" of western gaming that he "can't talk about right at this moment"

Fingers crossed for a Jet Set Willy bonus level!

Resident Evil 5 Interviews [CVG via PSU]

