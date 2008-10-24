Bioshock Was Big Influence On Resident Evil 5, Says Kawata

Capcom's Masachika Kawata has admitted that Resident Evil 5 is heavily influenced by western-style gaming, placing particular emphasis on Bioshock.
"It's a classic game which really utilised the next gen power very well. The world is very strong and very believable, and the whole game was quite inspiring"
Speaking to Computer & Video Games, Kawata said that the decision to include proper co-op play was another borrowing from the West and that Capcom had "incorporated some other aspects" of western gaming that he "can't talk about right at this moment"
Fingers crossed for a Jet Set Willy bonus level!
Resident Evil 5 Interviews [CVG via PSU]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink