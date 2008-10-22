Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Black Widow Enters The Web Of Shadows

The Black Widow is playing a role in Spider-Man Web of Shadows, Activision's latest and potentially greatest take on the web head, heading towards a store near you as we speak, but she isn't important. Some of you might be thrilled to see the mannish Russian lady-spy, but for me it's all about that white-clad guy you see about halfway through the clip, Moon Knight. He's the one I saw back at the Games Convention in August but wasn't allowed to talk about, and it killed me. Moon Knight is probably my favourite Marvel character, a fact that gets me no end of odd looks from comic book fans. What can I say? I'm a bit geekcentric.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles