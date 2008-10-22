The Black Widow is playing a role in Spider-Man Web of Shadows, Activision's latest and potentially greatest take on the web head, heading towards a store near you as we speak, but she isn't important. Some of you might be thrilled to see the mannish Russian lady-spy, but for me it's all about that white-clad guy you see about halfway through the clip, Moon Knight. He's the one I saw back at the Games Convention in August but wasn't allowed to talk about, and it killed me. Moon Knight is probably my favourite Marvel character, a fact that gets me no end of odd looks from comic book fans. What can I say? I'm a bit geekcentric.
Black Widow Enters The Web Of Shadows
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink