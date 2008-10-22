Black Widow Enters The Web Of Shadows

The Black Widow is playing a role in Spider-Man Web of Shadows, Activision's latest and potentially greatest take on the web head, heading towards a store near you as we speak, but she isn't important. Some of you might be thrilled to see the mannish Russian lady-spy, but for me it's all about that white-clad guy you see about halfway through the clip, Moon Knight. He's the one I saw back at the Games Convention in August but wasn't allowed to talk about, and it killed me. Moon Knight is probably my favourite Marvel character, a fact that gets me no end of odd looks from comic book fans. What can I say? I'm a bit geekcentric.