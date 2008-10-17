Blizzard's Next MMO So Won't Be World Of Warcraft 2

Despite World of Warcraft continuing to conjure millions out of thin air, Blizzard are already hard at work on their next MMO. The burning question being: what is it? Is it World of Starcraft? World of Diablo? World of Lost Vikings? No idea. We know what it's not, though: it's not a World of Warcraft sequel. Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime:

So let's just say it's going to be different and it's not going to be a sequel to World of Warcraft. It will be different. We're not trying to replace World of Warcraft with this new MMO. We're trying to create a different massively multiplayer experience, and hopefully World of Warcraft will still be going strong when that one is released.

So...they'll still be making millions off WoW, then making more millions off a new experience that catches everyone who doesn't play WoW? That's one hell of a sound business plan.

