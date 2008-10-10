BlizzCon 2008 - The Kotaku Griffon Has Landed

After a lovely plane ride to Phoenix, Arizona to pick up an additional crewmember and a lovely drive across vulture country, I have arrived at the Anaheim Convention Centre in California, where thousands are gathering for BlizzCon 2008. The registration lines were pretty packed even this late at night, with the notable exception of the press line, where we just sauntered up, grabbed our stuff, and bolted. I suppose being one of the few members of the gaming press not in Tokyo this week has its benefits.

Join us in the morning for more from the floor as the convention kicks off with opening ceremonies at 11 AM PST.