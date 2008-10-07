BlizzCon 2008 Kicks Off Friday!

If you really cared you're already well-aware, but Blizzard still wanted to drop off a press release letting everyone know that BlizzCon 2008 begins this Friday, and then abruptly ends this Saturday. It's sure to be a truly epic event, with swag, costumes, giveaways, special events hosted by Jay Mohr, and a closing concert featuring comedian Patton Oswalt, in-house Blizzard metal band Level 80 Elite Tauren Chieftan, and a special performance by Video Games Live of orchestral arraignments of the music from Blizzard's franchises.

"With more hall space, more attendees, and more attractions, this BlizzCon will be our biggest yet," said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. "We're working hard with our partners to make this an unforgettable experience, and we're looking forward to meeting players at the show."

Best of all, Kotaku will be there! Well, I will be there. Most of Kotaku will be in Japan. I suppose I could have gone to Japan too, but then I'd miss out on that sweet polar bear mount. Either way, coverage begins Friday, so stay tuned for more from the BlizzCon floor.