BlizzCon 2008 Kicks Off Friday!

If you really cared you're already well-aware, but Blizzard still wanted to drop off a press release letting everyone know that BlizzCon 2008 begins this Friday, and then abruptly ends this Saturday. It's sure to be a truly epic event, with swag, costumes, giveaways, special events hosted by Jay Mohr, and a closing concert featuring comedian Patton Oswalt, in-house Blizzard metal band Level 80 Elite Tauren Chieftan, and a special performance by Video Games Live of orchestral arraignments of the music from Blizzard's franchises.
"With more hall space, more attendees, and more attractions, this BlizzCon will be our biggest yet," said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. "We're working hard with our partners to make this an unforgettable experience, and we're looking forward to meeting players at the show."
Best of all, Kotaku will be there! Well, I will be there. Most of Kotaku will be in Japan. I suppose I could have gone to Japan too, but then I'd miss out on that sweet polar bear mount. Either way, coverage begins Friday, so stay tuned for more from the BlizzCon floor.
BlizzCon® 2008 Gaming Convention Begins This Week
IRVINE, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.'s two-day gaming festival, BlizzCon® 2008, begins on Friday, October 10, at the Anaheim Convention Centre in Anaheim, California. The convention celebrates the communities of players surrounding Blizzard Entertainment®'s Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo® game universes. Attendees of the sold-out show will be able to play the latest versions of Blizzard Entertainment games as well as speak with developers in special panels, participate in tournaments and contests, and meet with fellow gamers and friends.
Jay Mohr has returned to host the live contests this year, and the show will close on Saturday evening with an epic concert featuring comedian Patton Oswalt, Blizzard's own Warcraft-themed metal band Level 80 Elite Tauren Chieftain, and Video Games Live, who will be performing special orchestral arrangements of music from Blizzard games.
"With more hall space, more attendees, and more attractions, this BlizzCon will be our biggest yet," said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. "We're working hard with our partners to make this an unforgettable experience, and we're looking forward to meeting players at the show."
For those unable to attend, DIRECTV® will be broadcasting the convention live as a pay-per-view event. Visit www.blizzard.com/blizzcon/dtv for more information. In addition, up-to-date show coverage will be posted at the official BlizzCon website, www.blizzcon.com.
Anyone attending BlizzCon who is interested in pursuing career opportunities at Blizzard Entertainment should bring their resumes, demo reels, art portfolios, or business cards, as the global staffing team will be on hand to accept materials and discuss any job-related questions.
BlizzCon would not be possible without the enthusiasm of Blizzard gamers around the world and the generous support of AMD, Dell®, DIRECTV, Intel®, and other sponsors.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink