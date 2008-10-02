Bloomberg: New DS, Wii Accessories Coming Soon

More speculation, this time from Bloomberg, about what will be announced at Nintendo's press conference in Japan tonight.

The business wire believes that Nintendo will be unveiling the apparently rumored new Nintendo DS as well as new accessories to avoid a price drop.

The news comes in a year when Nintendo shared have dropped 39 percent amid fears that credit-related losses in the U.S. will affect demand for consumer electronics. Despite the stock drop, Daiwa Institute of Research believes that Nintendo will sell 26.5 million Wii consoles in the year ending March 31, compared with 7 million Xbox 360s. Sony believes it will sell 10 million PS3. Last year, Nintendo's Wii outsold the PS3 and Xbox 360 by two to one, according to Daiwa.

I've been saying since before E3 that Nintendo is relying more on accessories than platform prices and games to sell their Wii, and now it looks like analysts are starting to think that too. But what accessories could Bloomberg be referring to?

Please don't tell me they're talking about that pedometer. Whatever they turn out to be I'm sure plastic injection molding companies everywhere will rejoice.

Stay tuned this evening, about 10:30 p.m. Mountain Time for details from Nintendo's press conference in Japan.

